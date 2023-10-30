Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 25 years as the executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Seán Woodward has decided not to seek re-election in the upcoming 2024 local elections. This decision, made after discussions with his family three years ago, marks the culmination of nearly four decades in politics.

He said: “This feels like the right time for me to bow out and take back control of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This while I am still of an age where I can do some things for myself and my family without being tied to the diary that I have for the last four decades.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Woodward will not seek re-election

Reflecting on his tenure, he said he’s “immensely proud” of the council’s achievements during his leadership.

These accomplishments include the transformation of Solent Airport at Daedalus after the council assumed ownership in 2015, the refurbishment and expansion of leisure centres, the establishment of Abbey Meadows and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park, and the creation of three new community centres in Whiteley, Portchester, and Burridge.

He added that Welborne Garden Village would “never have got off the ground” without the “huge amount of work” the council put in to resolve land and infrastructure funding. He also highlighted Fareham Live, the new entertainment venue currently under construction, which has “literally transformed the skyline of Osborn Road”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, he noted that the council’s recent purchase of Fareham Shopping Centre will provide a “really meaningful regeneration of our town centre”.

Beyond these projects, Woodward said entered politics with a genuine desire to “make a difference” to Fareham, a place he deeply cherishes. He expressed his gratitude to the various groups and organisations he has been able to support, as well as the people who “generously” devote their time to these causes.