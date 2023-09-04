News you can trust since 1877
Fareham Live: Businesses given a chance to feature on 'A Wave of Thanks'

Fareham Borough Council is offering an opportunity for 30 businesses to become part of history at Fareham Live, the new community, arts, and entertainment venue.
By Toby Paine
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
The new theatre is being built Picture: Sam Stephenson.The new theatre is being built Picture: Sam Stephenson.
The new theatre is being built Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The council has commissioned ‘A Wave of Thanks,’ a bespoke wall art piece for the foyer. This artwork consists of coloured bars, each bearing the name of a corporate sponsor. These engraved bars create a ‘sound wave’ design that will become a permanent fixture at the venue, showcasing support for the arts while promoting business names to potential customers.

Councillor Sue Walker, the executive member for leisure and community, said: “This is a one-time chance for Fareham businesses to become founding sponsors of Fareham’s new community, arts, and entertainment venue.

“Our Wave of Thanks artwork will be a permanent fixture at the venue, providing a unique opportunity to promote businesses to the local community. With only 30 corporate packages available, I urge business owners to act swiftly to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.”

Three corporate sponsorship options are on offer:

  • Platinum Package – £1,500 (10 available)
  • Gold Package – £1,000 (10 available)
  • Silver Package – £750 (10 available)

Alongside becoming foundational supporters of the venue, corporate sponsors will benefit from in-venue advertisements, favourable room rental rates, complimentary tickets, and an exclusive invitation to a special unveiling event.

A backlit model showing a section of the soundwave is now on display in Fareham Innovation Centre.

For further information about the choice of packages available, including details of how to sign up, see www.fareham.gov.uk/waveofthanks.

