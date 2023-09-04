Fareham Live: Businesses given a chance to feature on 'A Wave of Thanks'
The council has commissioned ‘A Wave of Thanks,’ a bespoke wall art piece for the foyer. This artwork consists of coloured bars, each bearing the name of a corporate sponsor. These engraved bars create a ‘sound wave’ design that will become a permanent fixture at the venue, showcasing support for the arts while promoting business names to potential customers.
Councillor Sue Walker, the executive member for leisure and community, said: “This is a one-time chance for Fareham businesses to become founding sponsors of Fareham’s new community, arts, and entertainment venue.
“Our Wave of Thanks artwork will be a permanent fixture at the venue, providing a unique opportunity to promote businesses to the local community. With only 30 corporate packages available, I urge business owners to act swiftly to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.”
Three corporate sponsorship options are on offer:
- Platinum Package – £1,500 (10 available)
- Gold Package – £1,000 (10 available)
- Silver Package – £750 (10 available)
Alongside becoming foundational supporters of the venue, corporate sponsors will benefit from in-venue advertisements, favourable room rental rates, complimentary tickets, and an exclusive invitation to a special unveiling event.
A backlit model showing a section of the soundwave is now on display in Fareham Innovation Centre.
For further information about the choice of packages available, including details of how to sign up, see www.fareham.gov.uk/waveofthanks.