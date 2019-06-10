Fareham MP backs Dominic Raab for PM in leadership contest

The Conservative MP for Fareham has backed Dominic Raab in his bid to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Candidates need to secure eight signatures from Conservative MPs by 5pm today to remain in the running.

Suella Braverman, who has been an MP since 2015, said: ‘I’m supporting Dominic.

‘We need to deliver Brexit as a priority.

‘And I worked with him in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

‘So I have seen first hand how he has negotiated with the EU in a tough way - so much so that Michel Barnier was quoted as saying ‘we’re worried about Dominic, he is making requests of us that Theresa May never made.’

‘We need to negotiate in a stronger way, and I have confidence that he will negotiate for a better deal for Britain and take us out on WTO terms if that’s what we need to do to deliver Brexit.’

Earlier today, Dominic Raab, who has been MP for Esher and Walton since 2010, launched his campaign for the leadership position saying he was a ‘Brexiteer you can rely on.’

He said: 'We have been humilitated as a country in these talks with the EU.

‘We’re divided at home, and been demeaned abroad.

‘It hurts me to see our country laid low like this.'

He also announced that as Prime Minister he would cut National Insurance contributions for some of the country’s lowest paid workers.

Suella added: ‘He has lots of ideas in terms of policies for Britain that are beyond Brexit - on schools, on maternity leave, on housing.’

The leadership contest was triggered by Theresa May’s resignation on Friday May 24, with her remaining as Prime Minister until a new leader of the Conseravtive party has been choosen.

On Thursday, a series of secret votes by party MPs will begin, ending when two candidates remain.

The next PM will then be chosen by members of the party, meaning at present fewer than 200,000 people will be eligible to vote.

The result will be announced in the week beginning Monday July 22.