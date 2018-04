Have your say

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes has changed her surname following her recent wedding.

The Tory politician is changing her name to Suella Braverman, taking on her husband Rael’s surname.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is changing her name following her marriage to Rael Braverman.''Picture: Keith Woodland

Mrs Braverman is urging Fareham residents to note the name change when contacting her or trying to access her website.

Her new email address is suella@suellabraverman.co.uk and her new website is available at suellabraverman.co.uk

Mrs Braverman’s social media accounts have also been updated.