Fareham MP Suella Braverman says Britain ‘will thrive’ with no-deal Brexit

The MP for Fareham has backed Britain to thrive if it were to crash out of the European Union without a deal.

Brexit minister Suella Braverman appeared on Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday yesterday (October 21) to discuss the state of negatiations.

Asked by the Sky reporter at what point we should start to panic, Mrs Braverman said: ‘I think progress is actually going very well on our Brexit negotiations.’

She explained that the government had made ‘huge progress’ on agreeing ‘certain aspects’ that didn’t seem achievable 12 months ago.

Such as an implementation period and position of EU citizens.

Mrs Braverman told Sophy Ridge that the progress should be ‘applauded’ and is ‘definitely real’.

While also claiming that all the treaties or agreement’s struck by the EU have been done so ‘at the final hour in their timeline’.

She said: ‘So it's not time for panicking, it's time for staying calm and staying focused on the goal which we are all on track to secure.’

Mrs Braverman added that a no-deal Brexit would be something Britain would be ‘able to survive’.

She explained: ‘It won't be a walk in the park, but it won't be a disaster either.’

The Brexit minister said that Britain would be prepared in the event of no-deal and would be able to ‘put in place whatever needs to be done’.

Before telling Sophy Ridge that: ‘It’s not the ideal outcome let’s not beat about the bush on that but definitely we can thrive in no deal situation as well.’

However David Rowen, 69, who travelled to London with the Portsmouth and Chichester branch of the European Movement for the People’s Vote March demanding a new referendum, says that Brexit will leave us ‘poorer’.

He said: ‘All of the government’s figures show that no matter what the deal we will be worse off leaving the EU. No deal would be the worst option.

‘People will be poorer it is inevitable.

'Even if we are granted a vote the next big question is what should the question be on the ballot.

‘What we are calling for is all of the options to be on it and we want remain to be an option.’