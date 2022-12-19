Fareham politicians want council to set up group to look at cost of living

In a letter to Sean Woodward, the leader of Fareham Borough Council, the leader of the independent group Jeannie Wigmore said that the group is ‘concerned’ about the cost of living crisis.

Ms Wigmore said: ‘Even though the signs of this crisis were here months ago, the council still decided to go ahead with the Ferneham Hall project and still forging ahead with the lighting at Daedalus. This is a further cost to the residents, which at this time, the council cannot afford.

‘We have seen other councils throughout the UK setting up cost-of-living taskforces, to help cope with the crisis. These task forces are bringing a lot of charities, organisations, and the council together, to see what help can be provided to the people.

Jeannie Wigmore at the Fareham election count in Ferneham hall in May 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Please, in the interests of those people, can we see some of the money, which is earmarked for other projects, brought to a halt until we see some positive signs that people are not going to suffer this winter and more than likely the following winter as well.’

Cllr Woodward said the council has been informing residents on the support available in the borough.

He said: ‘The cost of living crisis is having an impact on many residents across the borough. To ensure that everyone knows about the huge amount of support that is available to them, Fareham Borough Council has created a flyer and developed our very comprehensive cost of living web pages.

‘These have been shared so far with the community pantries, Citizens Advice, the libraries, leisure centres, community centres, housing, benefits, Community First Wessex, One Community, schools and the Integrated Care Board.

‘These are very difficult times with soaring energy bills, mortgages and the cost of basic foodstuffs. It is for this reason that the council is hard at work within our community to ensure that everyone is directed to what help is available.’