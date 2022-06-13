Fewer Portsmouth council houses are being replaced than are sold through Right to Buy scheme

Fresh concerns have been raised about the governments Right to Buy scheme,

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the 2.5m tenants renting their homes from housing associations will be given the right to buy them outright under plans to extend the policy.

But critics say it risks further reducing social housing stock, with housing charity Shelter describing the plan as ‘reckless’.

Figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show that 625 council homes were privatised through the Right to Buy scheme in Portsmouth between 2012-13 and 2020-21.

Councils are expected to replace these homes on a one-for-one basis, but just 442 replacements were acquired or began construction in the area over this period.

Right to Buy was introduced in 1980 to help council and housing association tenants buy their home, at a discount of up to £87,200 outside London.

During a policy speech in Blackpool, Mr Johnson criticised some associations for showing ‘scandalous indifference’ to tenants and pledged a one-for-one replacement of each property sold to prevent the housing stock dwindling.

But Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the plans were ‘baffling’ and ‘reckless’, adding: ‘The maths doesn’t add up: why try to sell off what little truly affordable housing is left – at great expense – when homelessness is rising and over a million households are stuck on the waiting list?