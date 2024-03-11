Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A detailed planning application for has been submitted to Fareham Borough Council with hopes that construction will be started later in 2024 and completed in the spring of 2027. It marks a pivotal step in the creation of the village for 15,000 people to live, work and play, while creating “economic, environmental and social value which will last for generations”.

Artist's impression of Welborne Village Centre

The Welborne Village Centre, crafted by the Buckland Development team, includes provision for a primary school, nursery, GP surgery and pharmacy – within a sustainable and energy-efficient design.

The developer said the £50 million Village Centre will serve as a cornerstone for the Welborne community, supporting local businesses and fostering a vibrant social hub, with commercial and community buildings mixed with residential homes to ensure a vibrant high street throughout the week, and a Welborne Garden Village Trust information hub for both residents and visitors.

Inspired by other Hampshire market towns such as Alresford, Wickham and Stockbridge, the Welborne Village Centre will include new residential homes – 1 and 2-bedroom apartments up to 3 and 4-bedroom houses – emphasising both affordable housing and inclusive living. Complementing these are commercial spaces including a traditional pub/hotel, retail space including space for a butcher, bakery, café, restaurant, and other retail, and a community hall crowned with a bell tower, echoing the local historic spirit.

The entire Village Centre uses a bespoke design code which will ensure it fits within the Chesterfield neighbourhood where it will be built and integrates with the rest of Welborne. The developer said that key to Welborne’s ethos is sustainability, incorporating green spaces, connectivity to local woodlands, cycling paths, and provisions for public transport and the latest electric vehicle charging facilities.

John Beresford, managing director of Buckland Development, said: “In the design of the Village Centre, we've thoughtfully merged Hampshire's heritage with the principles of sustainability. Our goal is to create a Village Centre that becomes the perfect image of what we’d all like to call home. A place that is warm, functional, friendly, and full of shops and places to socialise. This place is about more than just homes – it’s a foundation for local business and a welcoming space for all, starting with our very first residents at Welborne. We're creating economic, environmental and social value which will last for generations.”

Councillor Seán Woodward, Fareham Borough Council's executive leader, said it was a 'landmark moment' with the first new village centre in Fareham borough for 40 years.

He said: It will bring a wave of benefits, not only for the future residents of Welborne but also for our wider community. Our close working with Buckland Group Ltd is a clear commitment to enhancing the fabric of our Borough, creating opportunities, fostering community ties, and setting new standards for living spaces to which others will aspire.”