Five former Portsmouth City councillors to be given honorary alderman status

Former Lib Dem for Fratton Jacqui Hancock; Margaret Foster, who represented Charles Dickens ward; Frank Jonas, who served as Lord Mayor in 2021/22, but in a major upset lost his seat in May’s local elections; Donna Jones, the police and crime commissioner for Hampshire; and Rob Wood, who sat in St Thomas, are all set to be given the honour at an extraordinary meeting of the council on Tuesday, having all served for at least the required 10 years.
Current council leader, Lib Dem councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said it recognised the 'significant contribution' they had all made to the city.
'Some of them will have made that in a very obvious and public way while others go about being a councillor in a much quieter way but doing it in a way where they're making a big difference to the area they represent,' he said.
'Ultimately, it recognises that they have been elected three times, which shows the public has been supportive of the work they have done.'
The status allows recipients to take part in parades in the city and to a seat in the council chamber for meetings of the full council.
It is awarded under the Local Government Act 1972 for people who have 'rendered long, eminent, and outstanding service' as long as the decision is backed by at least two-thirds of councillors.