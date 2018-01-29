Flooding fears after application for more homes in Funtley

CONCERNS over flooding issues have been raised by residents after a planning application for 27 homes was submitted.

Funtley residents are worried about the potential impact the proposed housing will have on already frequent flooding in the area.

Barbara Percival left an objection to the plans.

She said: ‘The water table in Funtley is high and as such the village is prone to flooding whenever we have heavy and sustained rain, making driving, cycling and walking impossible.

‘Last year for instance local residents were out on the road warning people coming through the village to turn back as conditions were hazardous.’

An application for the site was previously withdrew in May last year prior to a hearing at a planning committee meeting.

A comment left by chairman Edward Morell on behalf of Funtley Village Society objected to the proposal.

He said: ‘The original recommendation from the planning officers to the committee was that the application should be refused and we see no material reason on the basis of the severe flood risk.

‘Flooding is already a major concern on the section of Funtley Road under the proposal.

‘Many of the properties on that part of Funtley Road facing directly on to the road have suffered and are liable to flooding.’

A flooding report within the planning application read: ‘According to the Environment Agency, the site is not located within a flood zone, although flood zones 2 and 3 associated with the River Meon extend to within 450m of the site boundary.’

Resident Betty Gale also objected to the plans, which would include the demolition of agricultural buildings.

She said: ‘Many properties nearer to the river have experienced flooding in recent years so the risk of more flooding will be greatly increased.

‘We were told that if Wellborne went ahead it would mean more development in this area was unlikely.

‘I do not believe it is necessary to build on greenfield sites like this, thereby destroying the character of Funtley.’

One resident who wished to remain anonymous added: ‘There is a problem with flooding in this area as the road side ditches and drainage gets dug and cleared out at least once a year to reduce the risk of flooding.’

A decision is expected by the end of the month.