Former Brexit minister Lord Frost would have 'grave reservations' about Penny Mordaunt becoming prime minister as he issues a scathing critique of Portsmouth MP

Speaking on TalkTV, Lord Frost said she lacked a grasp of the detail, was unwilling to deliver tough messages to Brussels, and that he had had to ask Boris Johnson to replace her.

‘I am quite surprised at where she is in this leadership race. She was my deputy – notionally, more than really – in the Brexit talks last year,’ he said.

‘I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary.

‘She wasn’t fully accountable, she wasn’t always visible. Sometimes I didn’t even know where she was. This became such a problem that, after six months, I had to ask the prime minister to move her on and find somebody else to support me.’

Lord Frost continued: ‘If you are a prime minister you have got to be able to take responsibility, you have got to be able to run the machine, you have got to be able to take tough decisions, deliver tough messages.

‘Anybody can be photo’d in a video with I Vow To Thee My Country, but it is what you do in practice. Are you able to be tough, are you able to lead, are you able to take responsibility?

‘From the basis of what I saw, I’m afraid I would have grave reservations about that.’