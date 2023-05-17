Former Emsworth Surgery could be converted into a hotel and cafe

The former surgery on 6 North Street, Emsworth could provide residents and visitors with a ten-bedroom hotel and a two-storey cafe. The Grade II listed building and has been left vacant since its closure in September 2020.

Planning documents state the cafe would create one full-time and two part-time staff to operate between 7.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds the development ‘would be in keeping with the character of the adjacent heritage asset and its special surroundings; is of a high standard of design; incorporates materials and design elements sympathetic to local character; provides safe access for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicular traffic; provides satisfactory cycle and car parking; respects privacy, outlook and sunlight; and the takes into account the prospect of criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.

The former surgery could be converted

‘Development of the site in the manner proposed would achieve more efficient use of this urban land without causing harm to the character or appearance of the locality or the amenities of neighbours.’

So far the application, which has the reference number APP/23/00249, has received no comments from the public and no consultations have been undertaken with neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a letter written by the council’s senior planning officer said the hotel and cafe is ‘considered an appropriate town centre use’.