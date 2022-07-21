Former Gosport councillor Christopher Carter is made an alderman of the borough

Gosport Borough Councillors shared kind words about Mr Carter, a former Conservative councillor, before appointing him as Honorary Alderman on Wednesday.

An Honorary Alderman is a title granted to a former council member who has, in the opinion of the council, given eminent service.

Former Gosport borough councillor Christopher Carter is made an honorary alderman Picture: Toby Paine

Opposition leader Councillor Graham Burgess nominated Mr Carter in the extraordinary council meeting.

He said: ‘I’ve known Chris Carter since 2001 when we were heavily involved in the census - we got talking about politics and I asked him if he’d considered standing as a local councillor.

‘Chris was elected and as we know he served for 20 years, on all boards and committees and served with honour and distinction.

‘Chris thoroughly deserves the honour of being made honorary alderman, especially today as it’s his birthday.’

The leader of the council, Cllr Peter Chegwyn added: ‘Whatever our differences in politics, Chris is a generally nice guy and he is someone who has served this borough well both in this council and in the county council.

‘Chris was always extremely fair-minded and would always listen to the arguments - he would do what was right for Gosport and particularly Lee-on-Solent.

‘He has given devoted service - not just with borough and county but also the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, not an easy post to hold.

‘There aren’t that many councillors that actually are respected across all parties and with genuine affection - Chris is one of those people.’

After being presented with a scroll and ceremonial robe by David Williams, the council CEO Mr Carter expressed immense gratitude.

He said: ‘Thank you so much everybody I am truly privileged to be here again this evening and it is a fantastic honour you’ve bestowed upon me - I really am humbled by it.

‘It’s my birthday today - it’s taken me into my 80th year and which is something I don't look forward to.

‘I did enjoy my time here as a councillor for 20 years I was elected five times and came first in the polls for Lee West each time.’

‘Thank you to those who have made references and comments about me, it's very kind.