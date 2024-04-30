Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted to Havant Borough Council to convert and partially demolish the former Heidi’s bakery, offices and land to the rear of 25 Mengham Road. Planning permission had already been granted for four one-bedroom flats in October 2023 but once the internal demolition of the bakery started, it was discovered it had a steel framework and the walls were not load-bearing. The applicant’s latest plans are for five flats, including two one-bed homes on the first floor.

In total, there will be one two-bed and four one-bed flats with car parking, cycle storage and a courtyard garden for each. There are currently five car parking spaces but the new plans will see another two made along with 10 cycle spaces.The building was previously home to Heidi’s Patisserie with offices above but its headquarters moved to Emsworth. There are currently two comments so far both from unnamed objectors. One objection said: “There are too many inhabitants on Hayling and not enough resources. We don’t need these new flats and new cars. More green spaces and trees please.” The other said: “We need local shops/cafes not more flats.”

The site is close to Hayling Beach and park areas are a five-minute walk via Sea Grove Avenue. Mengham is currently the largest town in Hayling with three schools and its own library. Parking for the shops fronting Mengham Road will remain as existing.