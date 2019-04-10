A FORMER shop in Southsea will be demolished to make way for a two-home development.

Councillors approved plans for an existing house in Marmion Road that will see out-of-use C P Fastenings and Supplies knocked down.

The two-storey home behind the disused store will then be refurbished, with a driveway built and a one-bedroom dwelling will be constructed in the back garden replacing a workshop.

Speaking at a planning committee meeting today (April 10) councillors praised the project for its use of an empty shop.

Councillor Luke Stubbs said: 'There are a lot of positives to this especially the frontage of Marmion Road and the fact that it is using a former retail space.

'In the future we are not going to need anything like the retail spaces that we needed before. So something that takes out retail in the capacity is a positive.'

However, the development had not proved popular with neighbours and plans received 10 objections. For Marmion Road resident Tim Sparkes the new one-bedroom property was the main issue. 'In terms of the overbearing nature of the build, the shadow and the height there is a sense of enclosure,' he said.

'It will cause the loss of a considerable amount of light. That will have an on-going effect on us.'

Councillors voted in favour of the application by a majority.