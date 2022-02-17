Freedom of the city transferred to Portsmouth Naval Base and Portsmouth Ships
HISTORIC changes in the structure of the Royal Navy have prompted councillors to transfer the honorary grant of freedom of the city of Portsmouth to allow it to make use of the rights under it.
At Tuesday's full meeting of Portsmouth City Council, it was agreed to transfer the honour originally given to Portsmouth Command of the Royal Navy in 1964 to Portsmouth Naval Base and Portsmouth Ships.
'It doesn't appear the Royal Navy ever exercised their right to march through the city with bayonets drawn and colours flying before this year,' council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said.
'The slight problem is the Portsmouth Command of the Royal Navy has been abolished so when they asked to exercise their right, they couldn't because technically they didn't have it anymore.
'Transferring this means we're up-to-date and we've tried to make sure the amended wording does reflect the fact the navy does change its structures quite frequently so we don't have this problem in the future.'
The move was unanimously supported by councillors with Conservative group leader Simon Bosher saying it would 'right a wrong' and was 'quite correct'.
The honour was awarded to 'pay tribute to the glorious traditions of the Royal Navy over many centuries of gallant and distinguished service' and for its contribution to the development of Portsmouth.