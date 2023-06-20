In March last year, the council approved the airport’s investment programme – amounting to £4.7m. The cash was set aside using capital receipts, where a council makes money selling assets, along with financial contributions from developers and grants from central government.

Now, the investment programme has been increased by £833,700 which will be financed primarily through capital receipts and some grant funding. The money will go towards new airport fuel assets and safety improvements for the control tower as required by the civil aviation authority.

Councillor Seán Woodward, leader of the council, said: ‘I am delighted to see this significant package of investment in Solent Airport move forward.

Solent Airport

‘Aeronautical Ground Lighting is a game changer for the airport’s customers and will strengthen its role at the heart of Fareham’s economy, continuing to attract highly skilled new jobs into the Borough.’

Council documents state that the current tanker used to supply fuel to customers, which was built in 1987, needs to be replaced. It adds that initial market testing suggested purchasing a 600L replacement tanker ‘but that a separate new towable bowser and new tow vehicle would offer the best value’.

The visual control room (VCR) provides air-ground communication services to help build a picture of the traffic in the local airspace. In October last year the civil aviation authority raised fears over the ‘low visibility’ at the VCR and as a result, placed it’s risk rating from low to high.

Council documents state ‘A significant number of Air Ground Communication Service airports in England have better VCRs than Solent Airport and there are no other airports in England that operate a Flight Information Service that have a VCR as poor as that at Solent Airport.

Solent Airport

‘It is recommended that £380,000 be added to the Capital Programme for investment into VCR improvement on safety grounds.