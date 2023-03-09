Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, who represents Portsmouth North, criticised the Labour party’s position on the matter in parliament, saying: ‘They say they want to stop the boats, but they are not prepared to help us do it.’

She went on to mention Gary Lineker – who has famously been critical of the government on the migrant issue – comparing Labour to ‘goalhangers’, and making a play on words on recent industrial action by calling them ‘left-wing strikers’.

Later, Ms Mordaunt tweeted a clip of the speech, with the post featuring a boiled-down version of what she said: ‘They’ve borrowed from Lineker’s playbook. Labour are a party of goalhangers and left-wing strikers. That doesn’t work in politics. The country needs centre forwards, people who are prepared to put the hard work in and create opportunities. And it needs a team captain with a plan.’

Gary Lineker and Portsmouth North Penny Mordaunt

And Lineker came back at her with a retort: ‘Thank you for mentioning me in your clumsy analogy. I’m just happy to have been better in the 6 yard box than you are at the dispatch box. Best wishes.’

His riposte gained favour with several others. Lineker’s former Everton and England team-mate Peter Reid tweeted: ‘Game Set and Match’, while mathematician Carol Vorderman added: ‘Funny.’

