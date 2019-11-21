General Election 2019: Here's how to attend hustings for Portsmouth North

SEATS are up for grabs to hear what parliamentary candidates for Portsmouth North have to say on burning issues affecting both the city and the nation.

Free tickets are still available for a hustings event next Tuesday at 7pm, hosted jointly by The News and the University of Portsmouth.

The event, which will be held at the Eldon Building in Winston Churchill Avenue, will be attended by candidates from all main parties vying for your votes on December 12.

Time will be allocated for candidates to tell audience members why they deserve their vote as well as a question and answer session.

It follows a successful hustings held this week for the Portsmouth South seat that saw every ticket taken.

Editor of The News, Mark Waldron, will be chairing the event. ‘Hustings such as these are a great chance to quiz candidates and hear first-hand about their hopes and plans for our city,' he said.

'We know residents in Portsmouth care deeply about our future and there are so many issues – not just Brexit but the navy, our economy and the environment – to talk about.’

Confirmed candidates for the debate are Penny Mordaunt from the Conservative Party, Amanda Martin from the Labour Party and Antonia Harrison from the Liberal Democrat Party.

Registration for the event will start at 6.30pm. It will end at around 8.30pm with time for networking and refreshments afterwards.

To register for the Portsmouth North hustings on Tuesday, November 26, click here.

Lloyd Day from the Green Party and Independent George Madgwick are also standing for Portsmouth North.