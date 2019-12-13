A NEWLY-ELECTED Labour MP who has bucked the national trend by more than tripling his previous majority has said his party will need to do ‘some soul searching’ going forward.

Reinstated Stephen Morgan described his overwhelming victory as a 'little boy's dream come true' as he won the hotly-contested Portsmouth South seat with 23,068 votes.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan having been returned in the general election. Pictured at the count in Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Habibur Rahman

This gave him a majority of 5,363 against runner up Tory Donna Jones who failed to take Mr Morgan's place with 17,705.

But with the Tories claiming a strong majority in parliament and Jeremy Corbyn announcing he will not lead his party in the next general election, the MP said they should look at where Labour went wrong.

Speaking at the Portsmouth Guildhall, where the election count took place after Thursday's poll, he said: ‘I think we need to look long and hard at what the results tell us and do some soul searching about the future of the party.

Brexit Party candidate John Kennedy at the election. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Whenever a party loses an election we need to look long and hard about what we offer the electorate.’

Mr Morgan explained how campaigning will shape his future work.

He said: ‘What came up on the doorstep was a lack of action on the climate emergency, making sure we invest in city schools, the NHS, making sure our armed forces are protected and our naval bases.’

Despite other candidates ruling that a second vote and the chance to stop Brexit was now ‘dead’ Mr Morgan stood by his resolve to fight for a people's vote.

Tory Donna Jones at Portsmouth Guildhall for the general election count. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The only way we can move on and bring our country together is by taking that Brexit deal back to the people and that's the message I'll be taking back to parliament next week,’ he said.

‘We be able to bring forward an amendment to the legislation to get a confirmatory vote.’

But Brexit Party candidate John Kennedy, who won 994 votes, was clear a Tory majority worked in favour of his party's key policy.

Lib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson at the Portsmouth South election count. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘It’s an isolated victory for Labour. I think when they get home and switch on the television they will be a bit less cheerful than they are now because what we have nationally is another roar for Brexit.

‘This is the third time now: referendum, European election and general election. The message overall is clear - the people want Brexit done.’

Tory councillor Donna Jones agreed. ‘This morning we went into the election looking like we were going to get a hung parliament,’ she said.

‘We've come out of it with the strongest majority we've had since Thatcher. That shows people's confidence in the prime minister and in getting Brexit done.’

However, the loss came as a bitter blow for Lib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who has stood for the seat twice before. With 5,418 votes it was not enough to match his competitors.

Portsmouth City Council leader Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘In Portsmouth there has been no change.

‘It's clear a second referendum will never happen now - this general election has produced that result.

‘I think it's bad for the country.’

Justice and Anti-Corruption Party candidate, Steven George, won 240 votes.

Portsmouth South votes

Stephen Morgan (Lab) 23,068

Donna Jones (Con) 17,705

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem) 5,418

John Kennedy (Brexit) 994

Steven George (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party) 240

Majority: 5,363

Turnout: 64 per cent

Labour HOLD