Dame Caroline Dinenage and Suella Braverman, MPs for Gosport and Fareham respectively, will host the meeting next Friday.

The free-to-attend public meeting will allow residents the opportunity to express their thoughts and concerns over the housing proposal for land south of Longfield Avenue.

The 1,250-home development sits on the strategic gap between Fareham and Gosport.

Plans for 1,250 homes off Longfield Avenue in Fareham

Dame Caroline has criticised the proposal numerous times, along with the government’s housing targets.

‘Numerous constituents have raised concerns with me about this allocation and I strongly believe that we should not be building houses on the few remaining green spaces in our area,’ she said.

‘A development of this nature would put additional pressure on local infrastructure and worsen the already poor air quality in Fareham.’