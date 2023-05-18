In an effort to stamp out fly-tipping in Gosport, the borough council will provide skips for residents to dispose of any bulky household waste free of charge.

The council has teamed up with TJ Waste and Recycling to run the scheme.

The skips will be available from 9.30am to 11.30am at the following locations and dates:

Gosport community skips last year

Saturday, May 20 – Gosport Leisure Centre car park, off Forest Way

Saturday, May 27 – Walpole Park car park, off Haslar Road

Saturday, June 3 – Alver Valley West car park, off Cherque Way, Lee

Saturday, June 17 – White’s Place car park, off Forton Road (to be confirmed)

Saturday, July 1 – Green Lane car park

Council leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn, said: ‘When we started the scheme last year it was very popular and we collected about 90 tonnes of rubbish in around nine weeks.

‘We had to pause it for a while to sort out some teething problems, but now it’s back.

‘It’s all part of the council’s drive for a cleaner, greener Gosport. It’s a convenient service for residents and it could help reduce fly-tipping around the borough.

‘Fly-tipping went down by a third so it’s a great scheme – it saves the council taxpayer money.’

Wood, cement, electrical cables, metal, glass, rubble, kitchen components, flooring, carpets, furniture, batteries and electricals are among the items that are eligible for use of the skips.

However, items such as plasterboard, liquid waste, asbestos, pressurised containers, tyres, fridges, freezers and clinical waste will not be accepted.

It was reported in May last year that the scheme cost about £45,570 a year, subject to tender.

When the skips were introduced last year, in one of the then new Lib Dem council’s first moves, it drew opposition from Conservative councillors, one of whom labelled it ‘an absolute load of rubbish’.

The current annual cost is deemed ‘commercially sensitive’ and so not made public but sources said it’s now estimated to be between £110,000 and £130,000.