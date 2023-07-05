Gosport MP implores local charities to attend fair aimed at support organisations in tough financial climate
Caroline Dinenage is hosting a free Funding Fair on Friday, July 21, for voluntary groups. The aim is to raise their profile and support them through a tough financial climate.
The Conservative MP for Gosport said: ‘Our charities and voluntary organisations really stepped up to support local residents during the pandemic. However, Covid-19 had a massive impact on their fundraising and income.
‘I hope this event will help our local groups understand more about what support is out there and how to successfully apply for it.’ The event is being co-hosted by The National Lottery Community Fund and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Fund.
The local funding team will help organisations understand the support available to them, and teach them how to bid for funding. Local organisations which have received support will be in attendance, including Motiv8 – which secured a £495,944 grant to support young people.