Caroline Dinenage is hosting a free Funding Fair on Friday, July 21, for voluntary groups. The aim is to raise their profile and support them through a tough financial climate.

The Conservative MP for Gosport said: ‘Our charities and voluntary organisations really stepped up to support local residents during the pandemic. However, Covid-19 had a massive impact on their fundraising and income.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

‘I hope this event will help our local groups understand more about what support is out there and how to successfully apply for it.’ The event is being co-hosted by The National Lottery Community Fund and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Fund.