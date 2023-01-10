Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, has praised a local lifeboat station during a debate in parliament.

GAFIRS is a volunteer independent lifeboat station that provides lifeboat cover to the Solent and Portsmouth Harbour.

In 2022, they responded to 135 incidents, eight of which were life-at-risk. The volunteers often cover unsociable hours, with 61 weekend duty call-outs in 2022, and 65 out-of-hours callouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the debate, Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘GAFIRS provides an absolutely essential service to civilian safety.

‘I simply can’t stress enough the value of them. In 2022, GAFIRS responded to 135 incidents, making it their busiest year in 12 years and their third busiest in the last 29 years.

‘They are quite simply local heroes, and quite simply lives would be lost without them.

‘I would like to take the opportunity to also thank the National Coast watch Organisation, they operate out of Fort Blockhouse and out of Lee on the Solent. They provide eyes along the coast and an invaluable service to local people. I am extraordinarily proud to have them and GAFIRS in my local community.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dinenage also praised the work of Gosport National Coastguard Institute (NCI) and Lee on the Solent NCI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also a voluntary organisation who watch the coastline to flag incidents and ensure the safety of local residents.