Gosport's voter ID trial is considered a success by Electoral Commission

THE voter ID pilot scheme trialled at Gosport’s local elections last year has been seen as a success.

The scheme, which requires people to present valid ID before voting, as tested to try and clamp down on voter fraud.

Since then, the Independent Electoral Commission has found that there was no evidence that voter ID deterred voters, with 70 per cent of those asked at the polls confident that it could be replicated in further elections.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘I am pleased that although there has been no evidence that Gosport has any record of voter fraud, we could take place in this important pilot.

‘The findings of the Independent Electoral Commission show that there is no significant impact on local elections. Identity theft and voter fraud is an important issue; if I need ID for my post, I should need ID to vote.

‘I look forward to seeing how the pilot continues to develop and expand.’