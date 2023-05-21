Gosport Borough Council and its waste management contractor Urbaser are introducing another bin lorry to their fleet and another collection route.

The change is needed due to the increase in the number of houses and the increase in the amount of rubbish and recycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gosport bin lorry

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, the Liberal Democrat leader of the council, said: ‘We’re sorry that a lot of people will need to get used to a new collection day, but this reorganisation was needed for an efficient service.

‘We’re very grateful to residents for their understanding as we introduce this change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s a good reason why it needs to change – at the end of the day, people get used to new collection days fairly quickly.

‘There’s no option with more housing and, as strange as it sounds, people are generating more waste.

‘There’ll be another wholesale reorganisation sometime next year, not just in Gosport, but nationally because there’s government legislation on the way about needing separate food waste collections.

‘Thankfully that’s not happening until next summer and I wouldn’t be surprised if the government tries to shelve it until after the general election.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that the new system will improve efficiency while reducing CO2 emissions.

The collections will continue to alternate between ordinary rubbish and recycling with each being collected on a fortnightly basis.