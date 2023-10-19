Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a recent Gosport Borough Council meeting, Conservative councillor John Beavis proposed that the council should cover expenses for road closures during remembrance parades in Lee-On-Solent.

However, Mike Watts, chair of the Lee-On-Solent RBL, expressed concerns stating the branch were not informed of the motion and had no say in the matter.

He said: “We understand that the RBL has asked councils to assist with funding civic events – the Lee-on-Solent and other Remembrance services in the area are not.

“Our funding has been achieved through donations and grant funding so we don’t see the need for council funding.”

In response, Cllr Beavis said: “This business of being a non-civic event – I think that it is a red herring because I believe they are all civic events that we as a council must support.

“The cost for road closures for Gosport war memorial hospital is fully covered by Gosport council and not for any of the remembrances in Lee.”

Cllr Graham Burgess, leader of the Conservative opposition added: “I fully support the motion before us and ask that Gosport borough council support, maybe not this one, but all future road closures are supported by the council for events in Lee-on-Solent.”

Liberal Democrat Cllr Steve Hammond said he feels sorry for Mr Watts who he said has been put into an “untenable position”.

“I think it’s a sorry state that this motion was put forward without the knowledge of the British Legion.”

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of the council added: “Something I have learned over the last 14 years as a councillor is that there are a very small number of subjects that are above party politics and Remembrance Sunday is certainly one of them.