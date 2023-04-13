Floods minister Rebecca Pow has announced the first communities to benefit from the government’s £100m frequently flooded allowance.

The Victorian sea defences in Langstone have been deteriorating significantly over the past few years, with a 30m section of the wall now collapsed. There are currently 72 properties at risk of flooding which will rise to 122 existing properties by 2120.

Langstone Harbour. Picture: Andrew Taw

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said the funding will ‘go a long way’ to protect homes and forms a key part of a ‘£5.2bn investment by 2027 to protect communities in England better’.

Caroline Douglass, executive director for flood and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, said: ‘Increased flooding is just one of the impacts of climate change we are seeing in the UK and around the world. Protecting people and communities is our top priority as we look to tackle this challenge.

‘The Environment Agency’s strong track record in delivering flood defence schemes means we have better protected 374,000 homes since 2015.’

A Havant Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to be successful in our bid for government funding to the Frequently Flood Allowance. Langstone Flood Scheme has long been a priority project for the council which has also allocated approximately £2.5m from the Community Infrastructure Levy to the scheme.

‘By implementing a scheme we anticipate avoiding £28.6m worth of damages. Our scheme also aims to support the local economy as well as preserve the unique and valued landscape and heritage of the area.

‘The scheme has come a long way since starting in 2018 and it is now in the final stages of the design. The team recently presented those draft designs to stakeholders and the community at a working group meeting, held in February and hopes to share the final design with the community with a project exhibition.’

Subject to achieving full scheme funding, and the necessary planning approvals, it is hoped to be operational by 2026.’