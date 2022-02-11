Aerial photograph showing Portsmouth Picture: Shaun Roster

Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the treasury, made the statement in response to a question from Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan.

Mr Morgan was demanding to know what plans the chancellor had to ‘further economic regional development’ in the city after last month’s news that Portsmouth will become an ‘HMRC strategic regional centre’.

Mr Clarke said: ‘The government is committed to the success of the Portsmouth economy.

‘For example, it was announced at Autumn Budget 2021 that Portsmouth had a successful Levelling Up Fund bid and would be given £20m to transform the visitor economy.