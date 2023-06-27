Half price wheelie bins for Fareham's 'clip and collect' garden service

Fareham is promoting its 'clip and collect' service

Fareham Borough Council is offering a subscription discount on their new garden waste service, which was introduced in February 2022. Council reports state the introduction of the service ‘has been very successful’ with over 20,000 subscriptions in May/June last year – in 2020 the council aimed to gain 15,000 subscriptions within two years.

Towards the end of March this year, 1,130 customers decided to not renew their contract – a quarter of these were due to changes in resident’s circumstances. However, there have been 1,332 new subscriptions since March bringing the current number of customers to 20,143.

In a bid to encourage more residents to sign up for the service, the council is launching a 50 per cent discount on brown-lidded wheelie bins between June 5 and August 31. With the offer, a 140-litre wheelie bin would cost £18.50 with an annual subscription of £55 and a 240-litre bin would cost £19.50 with a £65 subscription.

Council documents state: ‘Residents can have up to five bins and this offer also extends to existing subscribers who wish to purchase additional bins. The brown-lidded bins keep waste contained and dry with less mess, plus each one collected by the Council helps to reduce carbon emissions in the Borough as it avoids residents from making unnecessary trips to the tip.

‘The garden waste collection service operates with three daily core collection rounds plus a one-day-a-week collection for the narrow access properties.

Vehicles are fitted with an electronic tablet that is connected to the garden waste management system database. This shows which properties have an active subscription and this information is highlighted on the tablet as the vehicle passes the property.

The crews also use the tablet to input information such as `bin not out` or `bin out` without a subscription which helps the garden waste administrator to deal with resident’s enquiries.’