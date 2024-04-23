Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents will go to the polls to cast their vote on Thursday, May 2. Police and crime commissioners (PCC) are elected representatives who hold police forces and chief constables to account. The role, which has a four-year term, includes publishing a police and crime plan. This involves consulting with the public on their priorities and then explaining how they plan to address these issues. The PCC also decides how much residents pay towards policing through their council tax. May’s vote is the fourth PCC election since the role was created in 2012.

Hampshire’s first PCC was independent Simon Hayes. He was succeeded by Conservative Michael Lane, who held the position from 2016 to 2021. The incumbent is former Conservative Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones, who is seeking re-election.

The force and PCC were renamed Hampshire and Isle of Wight in November 2022. The vote will be the first PCC election to use the first past the post system. Previous elections used the supplementary vote system, which involved voters picking a first and second choice of candidate.

These are the four candidates standing for the position of Hampshire and Isle of Wight PCC. Prad Bains – Liberal Democrats: Prad Bains is taking part in his first PCC election campaign. He was elected as a Conservative to represent the Hart Plain ward on Havant Borough Council in 2018. At the age of 24, Mr Bains became Havant’s youngest-ever mayor in 2020. He was elected as county councillor for Cowplain and Hart Plain in 2021 before resigning from the Conservative group in July 2021 to sit as an independent. Mr Bains joined the Liberal Democrats in September last year. He is the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Hamble Valley ward in the general election.

Don Jerrard – The Justice and Anti-Corruption Party: Don Jerrard is in his third campaign to become the county’s PCC. He entered the inaugural election representing The Justice and Anti-Corruption Party and entered as an independent candidate in 2016. Mr Jerrard has been a Liphook parish councillor in the past. He is a former UKIP prospective parliamentary candidate for Fareham but quit the party in early 2015. The former business lawyer stood as The Justice and Anti-Corruption Party candidate in the Portsmouth South parliamentary constituency months later in the general election.

Donna Jones – Conservative Candidate – More Police, Safer Streets: Donna Jones is the incumbent Hampshire and Isle of Wight PCC having won the election in 2021, which took place a year later than scheduled due to the pandemic. She was leader of Portsmouth City Council between 2014 and 2018, becoming the first woman to serve in this role. Ms Jones was a city councillor for 13 years, representing Hilsea from 2008 to 2021, when she became the PCC. She was unsuccessful when she stood as the Conservative candidate for Portsmouth South in the 2019 general election. Ms Jones was a magistrate for 16 years.

Becky Williams – Labour and Co-operative Party: Becky Williams is standing as a candidate in a PCC election for the first time. She is currently councillor for Manor Park ward on Rushmoor Borough Council after being elected last year. Ms Williams is the shadow portfolio holder for operational services as part of the 14-member opposition Labour group. The Labour candidate trained and qualified as a nurse in London and decided to stand as an elected representative during the pandemic. Ms Williams is currently studying a criminology degree.

How do I vote?

The local elections will take place on Thursday May 2

Polls open at 7am on Thursday, May 2, and close at 10pm. Voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot in person (see ‘What do I need to vote?’ section below). Residents must be on the electoral roll to vote. Register to vote online – the deadline is 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 16. Voting by post is also an option. Applications for a postal vote must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Proxy votes can also be obtained in some circumstances – meaning someone else can vote on a resident’s behalf if they cannot make it to a polling station for a limited number of reasons. Applications for a proxy vote must be received by 5pm on Tuesday, April 24. Applications can be made for an emergency proxy vote if, after the deadline has passed, a resident discovers they will not be able to vote in person, including for medical or employment reasons. In such instances, residents can apply for a proxy vote until 5pm on election day itself. What do I need to vote in person?

To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness ): UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands; UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country; blue badge; older person’s bus pass; disabled person’s bus pass; Oyster 60+ Card; Freedom Pass; identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card); biometric residence permit; Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card); national identity card issued by an EEA state

Where do I vote?