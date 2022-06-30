Hampshire consultation on bus passes and concessionary travel will end next month

Hampshire County Council has been running a consultation on changes to the way it financially supports transport and travel.

The county council is proposing to remove discretionary perks to the concessionary travel scheme, such as no longer providing taxi vouchers as an alternative to the bus pass.

Passengers might have to pay more for lost bus passes

Operational changes to transport services like Taxishare and Dial-a-Ride have also been lined up.

Furthermore, the charge for a replacement bus pass, should one be lost, will be increased. There is no charge to replace stolen passes if a crime reference number from the police is provided.

It comes as the county council looks to plug an £80m black hole in its budget.

Councillor Edward Heron, executive lead member for transport and environment strategy, said: ‘I’d like to reassure service users especially, that no decisions have been made.

‘We will endeavour to minimise the impact on passengers from any changes that may be agreed at a later date however, it is essential that we find ways to do things differently and with reduced costs.

The county council is legally required to deliver a balanced budget and we must find savings from across the authority to meet an £80m shortfall, by April 2023.

‘Therefore, it is really important that people take this opportunity to tell us what they think of the proposed changes. Their views, along with other factors, will help to inform any recommendations for changes.’