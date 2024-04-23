Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vote comes after county councillor Seán Woodward decided in October 2023 that he would be standing down. Candidates from the Conservative Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Labour Party and an independent are now standing for the election on May 2. On behalf of Carolyn Williamson, the county council chief executive and returning officer, Fareham Borough Council will run the by-election in the division of Fareham Sarisbury.

After being invited to send in a profile ahead of the election, here is what the candidates have said:

Joanne Burton (Conservative)

Voters go to the polls on May 2

As a Sarisbury councillor, Joanne has worked closely with Councillor Seán Woodward, who was the Sarisbury County Councillor for nearly 20 years and who has gained an excellent reputation.

Joanne’s voice is listened to, and she gets results! She sits on the River Hamble Harbour Management Committee and has been a governor of Sarisbury CofE Junior School. She is vice-chairman of both Whiteley Community Association and Burridge Community Association. Having lived and worked in our local area all of her life, Joanne is just the kind of hard-working councillor we need to represent us in Sarisbury, Park Gate, Swanwick, Lower Swanwick, Burridge, Whiteley and Priory Park.

Joanne is absolutely committed to carrying on the work of Councillor Seán Woodward to secure safety improvements on Brook Lane, both for the safety of Brookfield School pupils and those crossing to access the community hospital, Royal Mail sorting office and GP surgery.

Graham Stanley Everdell (Lib Dem)

Park Gate has been my home for over 20 years, raising three sons here, and I want to help make our local area better for us all.

A former town councillor, I am passionate about improving safety in our community, including on our local roads, ensuring that we all receive the services we need and that we protect our natural environment and tackle climate change.

With the influence and authority being elected will bring I will work diligently and honestly, listen to, and regularly communicate with all local residents, and be able to do so much more for everyone.

Nick Gregory (Independent)

No response received.

Verden Alluin Meldrum (Labour Party)