Hampshire County Council to spend £98,000 on solar panels and LED lights for community spaces

Hampshire County Council has committed to handing out grants totalling £98,000 to deliver energy efficient schemes for 12 communities across the county.

The funding was approved by Councillor Russell Oppenheimer at his executive member for recreation, heritage, and rural affairs decision day meeting earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Village halls and community spaces will benefit from the grants. Picture: Shutterstock

He said: ‘Community buildings in villages and towns are vital hubs where residents can make social connections, enjoy activities, and access support, but many are now dealing with inefficient energy systems and ageing infrastructure.

‘So, I am pleased that the county council is awarding 12 organisations with grant money that will help to modernise their community centres and make them more energy efficient. The measures that will be funded include solar panels, efficient heating systems and LED lighting.

‘This will save money at a time when energy bills are rising, freeing up their resources to spend elsewhere, and make it more viable to open the buildings at colder times of the year. These building improvements will also reduce carbon emissions - making a contribution to the County Council’s target to become carbon neutral by 2050.

‘It is a great example of how we can all work together to make positive changes to protect our environment, and these are steps that many people could also consider in their homes.’

Hambledon Village Hall in West Street is one of the beneficiaries of this scheme.