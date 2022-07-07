Mr Hinds, the East Hampshire MP, is one of six politicians to quit Boris Johnson’s team this morning – following on from a record-breaking number of resignations yesterday.

Mr Hinds blasted the PM for causing a ‘serious erosion’ in trust and said: ‘It shouldn’t take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership.’In all 51 ministerial resignations have taken place. Yesterday saw the highest number of resignations in a single day ever recorded by a British prime minister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson pictured at 10 Downing Street, London, last month. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Earlier, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis quit, telling Mr Johnson the government requires ‘honesty, integrity and mutual respect’ and it is ‘now past the point of no return’.

His resignation early on Thursday came just hours after former Johnson ally Suella Braverman, the attorney general and Fareham MP, also publicly urged the PM to go.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman and Treasury minister Helen Whately also quit from government this morning.

Mr Johnson rejected calls to quit on Wednesday and dramatically sacked cabinet rival Michael Gove.

UK Parliament official portrait of security minister Damian Hinds, who has resigned his post over Boris Johnson's leadership, saying: 'It shouldn't take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership.'

He was later hit with the departure of a third cabinet minister – Welsh secretary Simon Hart.

Mr Johnson met ministers in No 10 on Wednesday, where he was told he has lost the confidence of the Conservative Party and should not continue in office – but refused to listen.

Mr Gove is thought to have told the PM on Wednesday morning that it is time for him to quit.

That was followed by a delegation of cabinet ministers telling Mr Johnson he should stand down after losing the trust of his MPs.

They included home secretary Priti Patel, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, transport secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland secretary Mr Lewis and Welsh secretary Mr Hart.

Allies including culture secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg remained supportive of the prime minister.

Helen Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent, also quit the government early on Thursday.

Resigning from her role as a treasury minister, she said: ‘I have argued that you should continue as prime minister many times in recent months, but there are only so many times you can apologise and move on. That point has been reached.’

Science minister George Freeman wrote to the prime minister to say he no longer had confidence in his leadership.

While he did not explicitly say he was resigning, his letter made clear to Mr Johnson that ‘the chaos in your Cabinet and No 10 this month is destroying our credibility’ and ‘it can’t go on’.

Technology minister Chris Philp and courts minister James Cartlidge are the latest to quit, with Mr Cartlidge telling Boris Johnson: ‘The position is clearly untenable.’

Because of his refusal to resign, Mr Johnson faces the prospect of another confidence vote, orchestrated by the Tory 1922 Committee of backbench MPs.