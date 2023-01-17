Hampshire County Council. Picture: David George

With freezing temperatures set to remain for the coming days, Hampshire County Council has issued advice to residents about how to cope with the cold weather – and what the council itself is doing to help.

The county council says it is important to keep warm and healthy - eating at least one hot meal a day, wearing extra layers and exercising can help. Homes should be heated to a minimum of 18 degrees – anyone struggling to heat their home can get help and advice from the Hitting the Cold Spots scheme.

In a statement, the county council said: ‘Some people in our communities are at particular risk from the ill effects of the cold weather, which include heart attack, stroke, flu and other respiratory diseases as well as hypothermia, particularly for older residents and people with existing health conditions. Where possible, residents are encouraged to look out for their relatives or neighbours who may be vulnerable or unable to get out due to the weather.’

Motorists are reminded to take extra care and always drive according to the weather conditions - even on roads that have been treated with salt.