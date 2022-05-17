'Hard-working' councillor nominated to lead Winchester City Council's Lib Dem administration following elections

Councillor Lucille Thompson has proposed Cllr Martin Todd take up the role after serving as Lib Dem group leader for seven years and leader of the council for three years.

The formal proposal will take place at the Guildhall on Wednesday evening, the decision comes after Cllr Tod was chosen as leader of the Lib Dem group in a recent meeting.

Cllr Thompson said she is very pleased to be proposing Cllr Todd as the new council leader.

‘He has been a hard-working councillor in the city for many years and was the architect of our recent election victory,’ she said.

‘He also wrote the ambitious and positive manifesto that helped give us nine out of 14 seats in the election and maintain our control of the council.

‘As a cabinet colleague, he was responsible for delivering a whole range of initiatives including some of the fastest-growing recycling levels in the country and the pedestrianisation of the Square.’

Cllr Tod added: ‘We owe Lucille a huge amount for her leadership over the last seven years.

‘She led the Liberal Democrats to control of the council – and after taking control, she led the council through the pandemic at the same time as it cut its carbon footprint by more than a third.

‘Despite the challenges we face, the council has continued to deliver for local people while keeping council tax down.

'There are still major challenges ahead. We have said we will go greener, faster. We cannot be complacent about our economic recovery.

‘The council needs to be efficient in keeping costs down. When many people are facing challenging times, we have to protect services that support the most vulnerable.

‘We need to listen better and work alongside the people and businesses of Winchester in tackling the challenges we face.

'I’m very grateful for the support of colleagues and Lucille especially in being proposed for this new role.