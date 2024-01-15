Haslar Bridge among those to be inspected as part of £3.6million diving project
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire County Council has approved the £3.6 million contract renewal which will see divers check on bridges and structures across the county to ensure they remain safe and can handle heavy weights.Around 500 of the structures covered include large bridges over tidal water, such as the Bursledon Bridge over the River Hamble and the Haslar Bridge at Gosport, with 366 needing a diver team, and the other 134 being confined spaces or needing a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).
Executive lead member for universal services councillor Nick Adams-Kings said: “Divers provide an absolutely vital service for us. They are able to check on the bridges and the part of the bridges that are underwater. Furthermore, they can access other areas where we need to access constraints and small places.”
The contract will begin in May and last four years until April 30, 2028. If both parties agree, the contract may be extended for two more years.