Havant Borough Council has been handed the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for supporting military personnel and their families. The authority is just one of 26 organisations in Hampshire and the South East to receive the accolade.

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Havant Borough Council’s armed forces champion, said: “The Armed Forces play a vital role in the borough, and we are forever grateful for the service they provide in protecting our country.

"I am delighted that we have been awarded gold status in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme which acknowledges those employers who support defence personnel, including reservists, veterans, wounded, injured and sick families and cadets."

A Stakeholder group has been created by the council in order to unite and congregate local charities, community groups, veteran groups, local businesses and serving personnel together - addressing the key issues the Armed Forces have faced past and present.

Having received the Silver award in September 2021, the council has now been granted the Gold award by following the policies of providing 10 extra paid days leave for Reservists and having supportive HR policies for Veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers in place.

The authority has also advocated for the benefits of supporting those among the Armed Forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

Support is offered to the employees working for the council who are involved and linked to the Armed Forces community through a staff network group.

"Since receiving the silver award in September 2021 for this scheme we have been dedicated in our commitment to these wonderful service men and women,” Cllr Fairhurst, Conservative, of North West Havant ward, said.

Roy Gibbs, the Ministry of Defence’s south east employer engagement director, added: “I am delighted to see that Havant Borough Council have achieved this award.