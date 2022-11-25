Havant council joins forces with White Ribbon Day in a bid to end violence against women and girls

Mayor of Havant, Councillor Diana Patrick and her consort, Mr James Spencer. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-52)

The Mayor of Havant will raise the White Ribbon Flag at 9:30am to show the council’s support for White Ribbon Day, which is now a global movement spearheaded in Britain by White Ribbon UK.

With White Ribbon Day occurring during the World Cup, the theme for this year is #TheGoal where all men can join the team to end violence against women and girls.

Councillor Diana Patrick, Havant’s mayor, said: ‘The raising of this symbolic flag is a powerful sign of our commitment to supporting survivors of domestic abuse.

‘With the World Cup now underway, I am calling on all men to join the winning team by making the pledge to end violence against women and girls.’

Anthea Sully, chief executive of White Ribbon UK, added: ‘This year, White Ribbon Day is focusing on the attitudes and behaviours men and boys can adopt to move away from associations to violent and abusive behaviour.

‘Men and boys are now expecting better from their colleagues, friends, and family to ensure women and girls are safe.

‘We are inviting you to wear a White Ribbon and make the White Ribbon Promise, never to use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.’

