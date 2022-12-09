Havant councillors to set up group to combat abuse of politicians
‘I had threats of my blood being spilt’ - Havant councillors are setting up a group to deal with abuse and intimidation.
Havant Borough Council’s standard committee approved recommendations to establish a ‘Safety and Wellbeing of Councillors Working Group’.
Increasing levels of abuse and intimidation targeted towards politicians are said to be affecting democracy both at local and national levels.
Monitoring officer Mark Watkins said this is happening ‘up and down the country’.
He said: 'Let's not beat around the bush here, there are people that have put themselves forward for elected office at a national level and have paid the price with their lives for doing so.
'This perception by the public which is that those who hold public office are not always acting in the public interest doesn't just happen at a national level but also at a local level.
‘I’m not aware of any council that deals with this directly and it is because of that that I bring this recommendation before you.’
Speaking about her experiences, Councillor Imogen Payter said: ‘I do welcome this because it has been a big issue, I know when I was a candidate I had threats of my blood being spilt saying I was dead meat and that before I was even elected.
'You might remember that particularly nasty smear campaign when I was elected, saying I was a danger to children.
'It is enough to put you off doing it so I do welcome this report, I think it would be good to get together and share what we've been through.’
Cllr Leah Turner added: ‘Well I've got to say it, it's about time, I'm absolutely delighted this has been brought forward.
'I'm not a shrinking violet, I'm normally quite well able to stick up for myself but I'm getting very tired.
'I think this is a great thing to do, I will volunteer to take an active part in this committee because not every councillor is able to speak up for themselves and I think it's about time we protected those who won't or won't do so.’
A Local Government Association survey published in July found that 88 per cent of respondents said they had experienced abuse or intimidation personally in relation to their role as a councillor.