Havant MP Alan Mak attends celebrations to mark centenary of local churches joining together

Havant MP Alan Mak took part in celebrations to mark the centenary of Emsworth and Warblington churches joining together to become one parish.

A service led by Bishop of Portsmouth the Rt Rev Dr Jonathan Frost was held at a specially-decorated St James' Church, Emsworth to mark 100 years since it and St Thomas a Becket Church in Warblington became one parish.

This was followed by drinks in the church garden and lunch in a marquee for both congregations, plus games for children. A special cake was also cut to mark the occasion.

Mr Mak said: "It was a pleasure to be part of this celebration to mark the joining of these two churches and the creation 100 years ago of a unified Warblington-with-Emsworth parish.

Havant MP Alan Mak talks to Rector Rev Andrew Sheard at St James' Church, Emsworth

"I know they have played and continue to play an important part in the life of people in the local community.

"I offer my best wishes to Rector Rev Andrew Sheard and both congregations and I look forward to St James' and St Thomas a Becket continuing their close relationship for another 100 years."