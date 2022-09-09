News you can trust since 1877
Havant MP Alan Mak signs Book of Condolence to pay tribute to the Queen

A HAVANT MP has signed a Book of Condolence which pays tribute to the Queen after she died at Balmoral on Thursday.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:54 am

Conservative MP Alan Mak signed the book at Havant Borough Council’s offices as he led the town’s constituency tributes to Her Majesty.

Mr Mak’s Tribute said: ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II gave a lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. For over 70 years, she was a source of strength, stability and pride.

‘Across the Havant Constituency, we join the whole country and the world in mourning her passing. We remember Her Majesty’s reign with admiration and respect, and send our condolences to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family.

MP Alan Mak signed the book of condolence at Havant Borough Councils offices.

‘Her Majesty lived an accomplished life, and leaves an extraordinary legacy.

‘Thank you Ma’am, God Save the King.’

The MP was invited to sign the book by the council, and he will be present at events locally and in Westminster during the national period of mourning.

