Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes Government launch of new veterans' ID card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An estimated two million veterans living in the UK can now apply for this free card that will help with access to a wide range of support and services.

It is a quick and easy way to prove a veteran's status, is a recognition of service and can also be a way to help maintain a link with the holder's service identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mak said: "We have 5,420 veterans living in the Havant Constituency according to the Royal British Legion, including local Falklands War veterans I met in Havant following the parade for the conflict's 40th anniversary.

Alan Mak MP meets Falklands War veterans in Havant following the 40th anniversary parade.

"I’m a strong supporter of our Armed Forces and veterans and the ID card will help them prove their status and access services more easily."

The scheme is being delivered by the Ministry of Defence, which will process the expected large numbers of applications.