Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes Government launch of new veterans' ID card
An estimated two million veterans living in the UK can now apply for this free card that will help with access to a wide range of support and services.
It is a quick and easy way to prove a veteran's status, is a recognition of service and can also be a way to help maintain a link with the holder's service identity.
Mr Mak said: "We have 5,420 veterans living in the Havant Constituency according to the Royal British Legion, including local Falklands War veterans I met in Havant following the parade for the conflict's 40th anniversary.
"I’m a strong supporter of our Armed Forces and veterans and the ID card will help them prove their status and access services more easily."
The scheme is being delivered by the Ministry of Defence, which will process the expected large numbers of applications.
To apply for a HM Armed Forces Veteran Card, go to www.gov.uk/veteran-card