News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes Government launch of new veterans' ID card

Havant MP Alan Mak has welcomed the Government launch of the new veterans' ID card.
By Simon ToftContributor
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An estimated two million veterans living in the UK can now apply for this free card that will help with access to a wide range of support and services.

It is a quick and easy way to prove a veteran's status, is a recognition of service and can also be a way to help maintain a link with the holder's service identity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Mak said: "We have 5,420 veterans living in the Havant Constituency according to the Royal British Legion, including local Falklands War veterans I met in Havant following the parade for the conflict's 40th anniversary.

Most Popular
Alan Mak MP meets Falklands War veterans in Havant following the 40th anniversary parade.Alan Mak MP meets Falklands War veterans in Havant following the 40th anniversary parade.
Alan Mak MP meets Falklands War veterans in Havant following the 40th anniversary parade.

"I’m a strong supporter of our Armed Forces and veterans and the ID card will help them prove their status and access services more easily."

The scheme is being delivered by the Ministry of Defence, which will process the expected large numbers of applications.

To apply for a HM Armed Forces Veteran Card, go to www.gov.uk/veteran-card

Related topics:Alan MakID cardGovernmentHavantRoyal British Legion