Havant MP gives away free Union Jack flags to help build ‘strong visual display of patriotism’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

HAVANT’S MP has launched a campaign to deliver free Union Jack and England flags to any constituent who wants to display them at their home.

The drive, dubbed Fly the Flag by Alan Mak, will not cost residents a penny and hopes to highlight the borough’s patriotism ahead of D-Day 75 and England’s sporting summer.

Havant MP Alan Mak with the Union Flag outside his office, in central Havant

With both Union flags and St George's flags available, the freebies are 5ft by 3ft in size.

Mr Mak said: ‘I am proud to be British and I hope that by providing free flags for residents we can put on a strong visual display of our patriotism across the Havant constituency.

‘I look forward to seeing them flying from houses and flagpoles and at some of the important events that are taking place this summer.

‘The D-Day 75th anniversary will be a particularly poignant occasion where the whole country will come together to mark the sacrifices made by Armed Forces in defence of our freedom and liberty.

‘I’m forever grateful to those who gave their lives to defend our country and gave us the opportunity to ensure we can continue flying the flag.’

He added: ‘There will also be a bumper summer of sporting events with the football Nations League Finals and the Cricket World Cup, and like everyone in the country I’ll be rooting for English success on the pitch, so I hope everyone can get behind the players.’

Mr Mak said the giveaway, which will be an ‘ongoing long-term project’, will enable Havant to set ‘a good example to the rest of the country’.

To get a free flag, all Havant residents need to do is email alan.mak.mp@parliament.uk stating their full name, address and postcode and what flag they want.

There is a maximum limit of one flag per household and all postage will be paid for by Mr Mak.