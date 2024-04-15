Havant MP says Labour has already given up on seat ahead of General Election

Havant MP Alan Mak says that Labour has already given up on the Havant Constituency by officially declaring it as 'non-priority' ahead of the next General Election.
By Simon ToftContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A leaked list from Labour Party HQ features Havant along with other seats in the region, including Fareham and Waterlooville and Gosport, that it declares as 'non-priority'.

Mr Mak says the list shows Labour has effectively conceded defeat in Havant before an election has even been called.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Because it doesn’t think the seat is winnable, it means Labour will not engage with local voters, listen to their views or provide any resources to the area.

Havant MP Alan Mak delivers his community newsletter with local councillorsHavant MP Alan Mak delivers his community newsletter with local councillors
Havant MP Alan Mak delivers his community newsletter with local councillors

He said: “Labour has officially given up on our area, which is not surprising as local people have given up on them. As the Conservative local MP I will continue working hard for residents, remaining active and visible in our community all year round and getting things done.”

Although Labour is still expected to field a candidate in Havant and in every constituency, it appears to be targeting resources on a selection of key seats in other parts of the country.

A total of 94 Parliamentary seats are included on Labour’s 'non-priority' seat list, which has been published online: https://labourlist.org/2023/07/labour-selections-parliamentary-candidates-non-priority-general-election/

Related topics:LabourAlan MakHavantWaterloovilleGosportFareham