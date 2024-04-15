Havant MP says Labour has already given up on seat ahead of General Election
and live on Freeview channel 276
A leaked list from Labour Party HQ features Havant along with other seats in the region, including Fareham and Waterlooville and Gosport, that it declares as 'non-priority'.
Mr Mak says the list shows Labour has effectively conceded defeat in Havant before an election has even been called.
Because it doesn’t think the seat is winnable, it means Labour will not engage with local voters, listen to their views or provide any resources to the area.
He said: “Labour has officially given up on our area, which is not surprising as local people have given up on them. As the Conservative local MP I will continue working hard for residents, remaining active and visible in our community all year round and getting things done.”
Although Labour is still expected to field a candidate in Havant and in every constituency, it appears to be targeting resources on a selection of key seats in other parts of the country.
A total of 94 Parliamentary seats are included on Labour’s 'non-priority' seat list, which has been published online: https://labourlist.org/2023/07/labour-selections-parliamentary-candidates-non-priority-general-election/