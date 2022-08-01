Havant MP welcomes Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour

Mr Mak was joined by Donna Jones, PCSO Josh Scrivens PC Cassandra Milne, DCI Roger Wood and Sergeant Darren Butterworth as they visited Havant Park, Emsworth Skate Park, and West Leigh.

Mr Mak has campaigned for more police resources to be directed towards tackling anti-social behaviour in our area.

He has helped to secure extra funding in Westminster for Hampshire police, and has made tackling anti-social behaviour in and around Havant one of his top policing priorities following a meeting with new Havant police district commander Habs Rahman earlier this year.

Gosport MP Alan Mak met Donna Jones at some of Havant’s ASB hotspots.

Mr Mak said: ‘I was pleased to secure a visit from Donna Jones to the Havant constituency to discuss ways that the police can better tackle anti-social behaviour and discuss possible solutions. I am glad that Donna is using her policing budget in innovative ways to tackle this issue, and I will continue to support our local police in their work keeping our communities safe.’

Crime commissioner Mrs Jones is the elected politician responsible for setting policing priorities and strategy across Hampshire, and managing Hampshire Police’s budget.