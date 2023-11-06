News you can trust since 1877
Havant Thicket Water Reservoir: Havant rugby pitches could be dug up as part of project

Portsmouth Water is considering digging up two rugby pitches at Havant Rugby Football Club for the Havant Thicket reservoir project.
By Toby Paine
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 15:02 GMT
The company has asked for public opinions on proposed pipelines, one to transport water from Bedhampton Springs to the reservoir and another for supplying customers.

During the public consultation, running from November 6 to December 18, local residents and groups can share their thoughts on the suggested pipeline routes. The proposed route could disrupt Hooks Lane playing fields, rendering two rugby pitches unusable.

In a letter to members, Gordon Brember, the club’s facilities manager, said: “The trenching and pipe laying work will probably take less than six months but the open shafts and compounds around them will be there for up to 18 months.

Ongoing work at Havant ThicketOngoing work at Havant Thicket
Ongoing work at Havant Thicket

“We will be resisting this particular proposal on the grounds of disruption to our modus operandi and we will be supported by Havant Borough Council (HBC), the actual landowners.

“We will also get support from the Rugby Football Union and Sport England, but in the end, it may well come down to accepting the best compromise.”

Portsmouth Water’s chief executive Bob Taylor, who is an ex-rugby player, responded to these concerns, stressing his understanding and commitment to finding a “solution that works for everyone”.

He added the company has made improvements to reduce disruption by tunnelling most of the route underground; however, small sections will likely be installed using an “open cut” technique across the playing fields.

“We are looking at ways to minimise the impact on the club including completing works out of season and phasing the works to give the pitches a chance to recover. Members of my team met with Facilities Manager, Gordon Brember, and HBC last week to discuss their concerns.”

A HBC spokesperson added: “Recognising both the importance of these works to Portsmouth Water and the impact they may cause, the council will work with the parties to minimise any disruption to the rugby club and community.

“The council reserves the right to comment as part of the consultation once it has seen the detailed plans.”

