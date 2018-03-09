Have your say on plans for a new Waterlooville council at new consultations

VILLAGE residents will soon be consulted again on plans to create a new parish council.

Winchester City Council is set to hold an additional pair of meetings in Waterlooville for people living in Denmead, Southwick and Widley.

Following positive feedback on the plans, they will enable residents to share views on a potential new authority to serve the west of Waterlooville – an area pencilled to house 3,000 new homes and supporting infrastructure.

As part of the consultations, people will have their say on the name, format, precise boundaries and electoral composition of a new body.

Councillor Stephen Godfrey, in charge of democratic services at Winchester City Council, said: ‘I encourage residents to have their say on the future governance of the west of Waterlooville major development area.’

The meetings will take place at the Wellington Vale Care home on March 17 from 10am until 2pm – and Berewood Primary School on March 21 from 3.30pm until 7pm.