Portsmouth City Council has launched a survey on the new Draft Parks and Open Spaces strategy to determine how these areas will be maintained and protected over the next 15 years.

The new strategy identifies current policy priorities for parks and open spaces in Portsmouth and how the council will plan open spaces in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth’s previous strategy ran from 2012-2022, so this now needs to be refreshed. This new strategy looks ahead to the next 15 years. It is part of wider plans both nationally and regionally to protect parks and open spaces.

The strategy covers: the role of parks and open spaces ; the current position in the city ; the action principles for moving forward and an overview of some of the city's principal sites.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at the council, said: "The parks and open spaces in Portsmouth are the pride of the city. These spaces were vital to our community during covid by helping us to socialise and appreciate nature when social distancing. Moving forward we need to make sure they provide this and more for our communities.

‘This new strategy lays out how we will protect and curate parks and open spaces. Please share your views with us so we can develop this strategy to benefit all.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey is open until 11:59pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.